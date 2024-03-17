11. Momentum & Impulse
Intro to Impulse
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the average force exerted on a large billboard when the air in the wind, traveling at 125 km/h with a mass density of 1.4 kg per cubic meter, directly hits a surface area of 46 m wide by 66 m high and is brought to rest.
