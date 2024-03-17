11. Momentum & Impulse
Intro to Impulse
Intro to Impulse
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 100-kg basketball player is moving westward at a speed of 3.5 m/s. Suddenly, he comes to a halt in 1.5 seconds due to a head-on collision with a defender approaching directly eastward. Determine the average force applied to the defender.
