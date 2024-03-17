24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Coulomb's Law (Electric Force)
33PRACTICE PROBLEM
A nano-scale tuning fork has two prongs with an initial distance of 4.20 cm between them. A small crystal sphere is attached to each prong. When a charge of -35 nC is applied to each sphere, the distance between the prongs increases by 0.68 cm. Calculate the spring constant of the tuning fork.
