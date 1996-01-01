23. The Second Law of Thermodynamics
The Carnot Cycle
23. The Second Law of Thermodynamics The Carnot Cycle
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Evaluate the heat engine shown in the figure and determine whether it follows (i) the first law or (ii) the second law of thermodynamics.
Evaluate the heat engine shown in the figure and determine whether it follows (i) the first law or (ii) the second law of thermodynamics.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i. obeys first law, ii. obeys second law
B
i. obeys first law, ii. violates second law
C
i. violates first law, ii. obeys second law
D
i. violates first law, ii. violates second law