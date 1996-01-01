23. The Second Law of Thermodynamics
The Carnot Cycle
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
In each cycle, a Carnot engine withdraws 3500 J of heat from a high-temperature source at 450 K and delivers an amount of heat (Q) to a heat sink at a temperature of 320 K. In each cycle, how many joules are delivered to the heat sink?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Q = 1750 J
B
Q = - 2489 J
C
Q = 3500 J
D
Q = - 4922 J