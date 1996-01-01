The velocity of a ball left in the wind is described by the expression v x = 3ct2 m/s; time is measured in seconds, c is a constant. At t 0 = 0 s, the ball has an initial position x 0 = - 8.2 m. At a later time t 1 = 4.1 s, the ball is located at x 1 = 8.2 m. What is the value of the constant expressed with the right units?