2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Vectors, Scalars, & Displacement
2. 1D Motion / Kinematics Vectors, Scalars, & Displacement
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
The velocity of a ball left in the wind is described by the expression vx = 3ct2 m/s; time is measured in seconds, c is a constant. At t0 = 0 s, the ball has an initial position x0 = - 8.2 m. At a later time t1 = 4.1 s, the ball is located at x1 = 8.2 m. What is the value of the constant expressed with the right units?
The velocity of a ball left in the wind is described by the expression vx = 3ct2 m/s; time is measured in seconds, c is a constant. At t0 = 0 s, the ball has an initial position x0 = - 8.2 m. At a later time t1 = 4.1 s, the ball is located at x1 = 8.2 m. What is the value of the constant expressed with the right units?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.976 m/s2
B
0.976 m/s3
C
0.238 m/s3
D
0.238 m/s2