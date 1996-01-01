2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Vectors, Scalars, & Displacement
2. 1D Motion / Kinematics Vectors, Scalars, & Displacement
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
The velocity of a shred traveling in the y direction follows Vy = 3t2 m/s, and the time is in seconds. At time t0 = 0 s, the starting position of the shred is y0 = 2 m. Calculate the position of the particle at t = 1 s.
The velocity of a shred traveling in the y direction follows Vy = 3t2 m/s, and the time is in seconds. At time t0 = 0 s, the starting position of the shred is y0 = 2 m. Calculate the position of the particle at t = 1 s.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3 m
B
1 m
C
2 m
D
0 m