Consider a person weighing 70 kg standing on tiptoes, using the toes as the pivot point. The calf muscle applies an upward force at the Achilles tendon, located 1.8L from the pivot point (toes), where L is the distance from the toes to where the leg bone exerts its force downward. The leg bone applies its force downward at point L from the toes. This setup maintains the foot in static equilibrium while arched on tiptoe. Assuming the person's weight is supported by the leg bone, calculate the forces exerted by the leg bone and Achilles tendon to keep the foot stable and arched in static equilibrium.