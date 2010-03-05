21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
Kinetic-Molecular Theory of Gases
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Argon gas is stored in a tank with a rectangular surface of sides 15 cm and 25 cm. The tank is pressurized to 3.0 atm and kept at a temperature of 300 K. The root mean square velocity of the argon gas is found to be 430 m/s. Calculate the number of collisions per second that occur on the rectangular surface of the tank.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
8.1 × 1023 collisions /s
B
8.8 × 1024 collisions /s
C
3.5 × 1026 collisions /s
D
6.1 × 1026 collisions /s