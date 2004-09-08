6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Newton's First & Second Laws
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 0.875 kg toy truck is initially at rest on a horizontal frictionless surface. The initial position is the origin (x = 0). A child applies a force parallel to the x-axis and equal to 1.50 N at t = 0 on the toy. The force is withdrawn at t = 1.80 s. The force is once again applied at t = 4.20 s. Determine the speed and position of the toy at t = 6.50 s.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
speed = 7.01 m/s; position = 20.5 m
B
speed = 11.1 m/s; position = 36.1 m
C
speed = 11.1 m/s; position = 72.2 m
D
speed = 7.01 m/s; position = 46.1 m