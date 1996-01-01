31. Alternating Current
Capacitors in AC Circuits
31. Alternating Current Capacitors in AC Circuits
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Audio equalizers often incorporate series RC circuits. The circuit components include a 10 kΩ resistor and a parallel-plate capacitor with a radius of 6.5 cm. During a performance test, a 15 V signal at a frequency of 30 kHz is applied, resulting in a peak current of 0.40 mA. Determine the distance between the plates of the capacitor.
Audio equalizers often incorporate series RC circuits. The circuit components include a 10 kΩ resistor and a parallel-plate capacitor with a radius of 6.5 cm. During a performance test, a 15 V signal at a frequency of 30 kHz is applied, resulting in a peak current of 0.40 mA. Determine the distance between the plates of the capacitor.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.70 mm
B
0.80 mm
C
1.00 mm
D
0.20 mm