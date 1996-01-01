31. Alternating Current
Capacitors in AC Circuits
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
A medical device uses a 0.20 μF capacitor to generate ultrasonic waves. This capacitor is connected to a 20 V AC supply and operates at a frequency of 200 kHz. What is the peak current flowing through the capacitor?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.0 A
B
4.5 A
C
5.0 A
D
8.5 A