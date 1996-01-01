A square loop with side lengths of 12.0 cm, a mass of 50 g, and a resistance of 0.030 Ω, is 75% submerged in a magnetic field. The plane of the loop is perpendicular to the field. At t=0 s, the magnetic field strength is suddenly increased from 0.6 T to 1.6 T over a span of 0.025 s. Calculate the speed at which the loop is driven away from the field. Remember that only the part of the loop within the magnetic field will experience the effects of the field change.