24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Coulomb's Law (Electric Force)
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
We have three particles. One has a +3 nC charge located at the origin (point A), and another has a -5 nC charge (at point B), 3 cm away from the origin on the +x-axis. Find the distance from the origin to a point between the two particles at which a particle with a -1 nC charge experiences zero net force.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
x= -1.03 cm
B
x= 1.30 cm
C
x= 3.00 cm
D
There is no such place "between the charges"