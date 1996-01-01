21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
Root-Mean-Square Velocity of Gases
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
Assuming that pollen grains are spherical and have a density of 1100 kg/m3, calculate the rms speed of a pollen grain at a temperature of 25°C if it behaves like an ideal gas. The diameter of a typical pollen grain is 20 μm.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.05 × 10-5 m/s
B
1.39 × 10-3 m/s
C
5.17 × 10-5 m/s
D
7.19 × 10-3 m/s