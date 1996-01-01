0. Math Review
32PRACTICE PROBLEM
A proton moves along the x-axis at a velocity that is estimated to be between 1.0 × 10 1 m/s and 5.0 × 10 1 m/s. Find the minimum uncertainty in position Δx for the proton. Provide your answer in nm, rounded to one significant figure.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2 nm
B
4 nm
C
5 nm
D
8 nm