8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Acceleration Due to Gravity
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Suppose there is a planet with a mass that is 4 times the mass of the Earth. If a spaceship lands on the planet's surface, it measures the free-fall acceleration to be 1/8 of that of the Earth's acceleration due to gravity. Determine the radius of the planet.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
20.3 × 103 m
B
36.0 × 103 m
C
20.3 × 106 m
D
36.0 × 106 m