15. Rotational Equilibrium
Equilibrium in 2D - Ladder Problems
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
An extendable pole that is 4m in length is placed against a smooth, vertical surface. The static friction coefficient between the pole and the ground is 0.50. Calculate the smallest angle the pole can form with the ground to stay in position without sliding.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
θ = 55°
B
θ = 90°
C
θ = 30°
D
θ = 45°