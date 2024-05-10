The roof of an outdoor amphitheater is designed as a dome supported by a tension ring and buttressed abutments. The tension ring is segmented into 36 sides, with each segment forming a 10-degree angle with its adjacent segments. The abutments are angled at ﻿ 30 ° 30\degree 30°﻿from the horizontal to provide both aesthetic appeal and structural support. Calculate the tension ﻿ T T T﻿ in each segment of the tension ring so that the required force of 550,000 N is exerted horizontally at each buttress to maintain the structural integrity of the dome.