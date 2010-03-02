17. Periodic Motion
Spring Force (Hooke's Law)
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a binary star system, one of the stars is four times heavier than the other. It is known that the gravitational potential energy of the two stars is -1.2 × 1034 J. Find the mass of the heavier star if the distance between the two stars is 1.5 light years.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.2 × 1030 kg
B
8.0 × 1030 kg
C
6.3 × 1059 kg
D
8.0 × 1059 kg