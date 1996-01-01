A rigid insulator container is divided into two compartments by a thin membrane. The left compartment contains n ar moles of argon gas (monoatomic), while the right compartment contains n ni moles of nitrogen gas (diatomic). Two temperature sensors, one placed in the left compartment and one in the right compartment, measure T ar and T ni respectively. The membrane prevents any mixing of the gases. Find the final temperature T f of the system in terms of n ar , n ni , T ar , and T ni when thermal equilibrium is reached.