Kinetic-Molecular Theory of Gases
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
A rigid insulator container is divided into two compartments by a thin membrane. The left compartment contains nar moles of argon gas (monoatomic), while the right compartment contains nni moles of nitrogen gas (diatomic). Two temperature sensors, one placed in the left compartment and one in the right compartment, measure Tar and Tni respectively. The membrane prevents any mixing of the gases. Find the final temperature Tf of the system in terms of nar, nni, Tar, and Tni when thermal equilibrium is reached.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Tf = ( 5nniTni) / ( 5nni + 3nar)
B
Tf = (3narTar) / ( 5nni + 3nar)
C
Tf = ( 3nniTni + 5narTar) / ( 3nni + 5nar)
D
Tf = ( 5nniTni + 3narTar) / ( 5nni + 3nar)