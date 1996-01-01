21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
Kinetic-Molecular Theory of Gases
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
A thin barrier separates two compartments in a rigid insulator box. While the right compartment holds nHe moles of helium at a temperature of The, the left compartment holds nox moles of oxygen at a temperature of Tox. The barrier prevents any mixing of the gases. Find the final thermal energy of helium and oxygen in terms of nox, nhe and the total initial energy (Etot) when they reach equilibrium.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Ehe,f = ( nhe / (nox + nhe) ) × Etot
Eox,f= ( nox / (nox + nhe) ) × Etot
B
Ehe,f = ( 3nhe / (5nox + 3nhe) ) × Etot
Eox,f = ( 5nox / (5nox + 3nhe) ) × Etot
C
Ehe,f = ( 5nhe / (5nox + 3nhe) ) × Etot
Eox,f= ( 3nox / (5nox + 3nhe) ) × Etot
D
Ehe,f= ( 3nhe / (3nox + 5nhe) ) × Etot
Eox,f= ( 5nox / (3nox + 5nhe) ) × Etot
