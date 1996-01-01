31. Alternating Current
Series LRC Circuits
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
An electric water pump powered by a motor is connected to a 220V/50Hz power outlet to analyze its torque output. The pump expends electrical energy at a rate of 1200 W when the current flowing in the motor is 15 A. Find the motor's resistance assuming the motor is in a series RLC circuit.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
14 Ω
B
5.3 Ω
C
1.2 Ω
D
18 Ω