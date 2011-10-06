1. Intro to Physics Units
25PRACTICE PROBLEM
A bullet has a mass of 25.2 g. The bullet is already moving and is to be given an acceleration of 2.5 m/s2 in the same direction as its current velocity. Use relativity to determine the force required when the velocity is i) 320 m/s ii) 0.800c iii) 0.950c
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) 0.0665 N ii) 0.105 N iii) 0.202 N
B
i) 0.0630 N ii) 0.175 N iii) 0.646 N
C
i) 0.0630 N ii) 0.292 N iii) 2.07 N
D
i) 0.0665 N ii) 0.111 N iii) 0.213 N