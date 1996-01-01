A racing pickup truck moving with a speed of 80.0 m/s is passing over a bridge situated at a height of 50.0 m above the water level. Below the bridge is a river in which a person is sitting in a steady boat. A person in the truck's cargo bed stretches out their hand off the bridge to deliver a parcel in the boat. Determine the horizontal distance from the boat where the person in the truck should release the parcel so that it falls exactly in the boat.