5. Projectile Motion
Projectiles Launched From Moving Vehicles
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
A rescue helicopter is flying horizontally at a height of 150 m above sea level to deliver emergency medical supplies to a boat in distress near the coast. The helicopter is traveling at a speed of 100 km/h parallel to the coastline. Neglecting air resistance, calculate the distance from the boat at which the supplies should be dropped to ensure they land accurately in the water close to the boat, taking into account the height from which they are dropped.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
28.0 m
B
77.0 m
C
154 m
D
557 m