36. Special Relativity
Inertial Reference Frames
36. Special Relativity Inertial Reference Frames
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
Calculate the principle quantum number for a glycerol droplet with a radius of 1.2 μm while it moves in a 22 μm long box at a speed of 1.2 μm/s. (Assume the density of glycerol is 1261 kg/m3).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
6.53 × 1016
B
5.22 × 1017
C
7.27 × 108
D
2.55 × 108