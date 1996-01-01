34. Wave Optics
Young's Double Slit Experiment
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a double-slit experiment, a light source of wavelength 650 nm is used to illuminate the slits. A thin material with a refractive index of 1.6 is used to cover one of the slits. The interference pattern that is produced is therefore displaced to one side, and m = 8 (in the absence of the material) will be displaced to the position of the central maximum. Calculate the material's thickness.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
4.33 µm
B
8.13 µm
C
4.88 µm
D
0.875 µm