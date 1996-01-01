34. Wave Optics
Young's Double Slit Experiment
34. Wave Optics Young's Double Slit Experiment
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Hydrogen ions, H+ (also called protons), are accelerated through a potential difference of 310 V. The protons pass through a circular hole of radius 25 nm. Calculate the radius of the circular spot made by the ions when they strike a screen located 1.8 m from the circular hole. mp = 1.673 × 10-27 kg, qp = +e = 1.60218 × 10-19 C.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
143 µm
B
285 µm
C
71.5 µm
D
1.98 pm