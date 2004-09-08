6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Newton's First & Second Laws
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
A gardener uses two bulls to uproot a stump in the garden. The bulls pull horizontally on ropes tied to the stump. If the angle between the two ropes is 40.0, Black and White pull with forces of 750 N and 860 N respectively, what is the magnitude and direction of the resultant force measured from White's rope?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
F = 1141 N; θ = 48.9°
B
F = 1513 N; θ = 21.4°
C
F = 1513 N; θ = 18.6°
D
F = 1610 N; θ = 48.9°