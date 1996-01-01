20. Heat and Temperature
Linear Thermal Expansion
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
A steel bridge spanning a river experiences a temperature variation ΔT throughout a summer day. The bridge has a length of 75 meters at the coldest time of the day. Its length increases by 2.0 cm at the hottest time of the day. Calculate the temperature variation ΔT.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
15 °C
B
19 °C
C
24 °C
D
29 °C