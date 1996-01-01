20. Heat and Temperature
Linear Thermal Expansion
Linear Thermal Expansion
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
A geologist studying stalagmite sediment rates in a 10 °C cave uses a 300.00 cm-long brass (accurate to 0.01 cm) measurement tool calibrated at 25 °C. The geologist quantifies stalagmite sediment to be 37.55 cm long. How should the geologist correct the values before publishing the results?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Subtract 110 μm
B
Subtract 0.51 cm
C
Add 110 μm
D
Add 0.51 cm