11. Momentum & Impulse
Push-Away Problems
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
During a laboratory session, a student pushes a 500 g small vehicle against an ideal massless spring welded to a 1500 g truck. Initially, the car and the truck are not moving. The student releases the vehicle and measures, using a motion detector, that the vehicle moves at a speed of 0.5 m/s relative to a frame attached to the truck. Find the speed of the vehicle relative to earth.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.25 m/s
B
0.5 m/s
C
0.75 m/s
D
1.0 m/s