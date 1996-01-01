A slaughterhouse preserves meat for a few weeks by keeping it at low temperatures below 5°C. Suppose meat (at 37°C) is cooled until its internal temperature is 2.0°C using an ice-water mixture. Determine the least amount of ice at 0°C required to cool 65.0 kg of meat so that the temperature of the bath is maintained at 0°C. Meat has a specific heat of 3480 J/kg°C.