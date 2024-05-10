A water pipe equipped with a flow meter shows the following setup: the pipe's main section has a diameter of 4.0 cm, which narrows down to a diameter of 1.5 cm at the meter. The pressure difference between these sections is recorded as 25 mm-Hg. Using the relation ﻿ v 1 = A 2 2 ( P 1 − P 2 ) ρ ( A 1 2 − A 2 2 ) v_{1}=A_{2} \sqrt{\frac{2\left(P_{1}-P_{2}\right)}{\rho\left(A_{1}^{2}-A_{2}^{2}\right)}} v1​=A2​ρ(A12​−A22​)2(P1​−P2​)​ ​﻿, calculate the flow speed of water entering the narrower section of the pipe. Use ﻿ ρ w a t e r = 1000 k g m 3 \rho _{water}=1000\ \frac{kg}{m^3} ρwater​=1000 m3kg​﻿