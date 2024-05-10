19. Fluid Mechanics
Fluid Flow & Continuity Equation
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
A water pipe equipped with a flow meter shows the following setup: the pipe's main section has a diameter of 4.0 cm, which narrows down to a diameter of 1.5 cm at the meter. The pressure difference between these sections is recorded as 25 mm-Hg. Using the relation v1=A2ρ(A12−A22)2(P1−P2), calculate the flow speed of water entering the narrower section of the pipe. Use ρwater=1000 m3kg
