In an inertial reference frame S, a spacecraft X of mass 10M is stationary. Without any external influence, the spacecraft undergoes a spontaneous fission event, splitting into two fragments: spacecraft Y, with mass 2M, is propelled to the right with a velocity of 0.6c relative to S, while Spacecraft Z, with mass 8M, is driven to the left with a velocity of 0.15c relative to S to ensure the conservation of momentum. An observer is situated in another inertial frame S', which is moving rightward with a speed of 0.3c relative to the original reference frame S. Using the Lorentz velocity transformation, determine the velocities and the Newtonian momenta of Y and Z in reference frame S'.