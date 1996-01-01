35. Special Relativity
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
A tiny mass splits into two pieces with sufficient energy to move at speeds near the speed of light. The pieces take off in opposite directions. The speed of the particles relative to each other is 0.999c. An observer at rest on earth determines one piece to be moving at 0.800c. Find the speed of the other particle as determined by the observer.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.111c
B
0.999c
C
0.991c
D
0.199c