A cargo sled with a mass of ﻿ 4.0 4.0 4.0﻿ kg, made from a durable composite material, is positioned on a frictionless aluminum incline at a ﻿ 30 30 30﻿-degree angle. It is connected through a smooth, lightweight pulley to a vertically hanging steel crate that weighs ﻿ 6.0 6.0 6.0﻿ kg. The crate starts ﻿ 1.0 1.0 1.0﻿ meter above the ground. Find the speed of the sled and crate just before the crate hits the ground using energy conservation methods.



