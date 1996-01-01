19. Fluid Mechanics
Density
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
A male worker can safely lift 250 N at the workplace. A disk is made of copper, and it has a thickness of 1.0 cm and a diameter of 58.0 cm. Will a single male worker safely lift the disk alone? (hint: what is the weight of the disk?)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
No, it weighs less than 250N
B
No, it weighs more than 250 N
C
Yes, it weighs more than 250 N
D
Yes, it weighs less than 250 N