19. Fluid Mechanics
Density
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
A cylinder made of unknown material has a diameter of 8.0 cm and a height of 10 cm. An engineer wishes to house an axle at the center of the cylinder. Therefore, they drill a hole of diameter 4.0 cm at the center of the cylinder. The engineer measures the weight of the hollowed cylinder to be 25.0 N. Determine the density of the unknown material.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
5070 kg/m3
B
6770 kg/m3
C
20200 kg/m3
D
4050 kg/m3