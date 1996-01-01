12. Rotational Kinematics
Rotational Position & Displacement
12. Rotational Kinematics Rotational Position & Displacement
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A cylinder is fixed on the top of a rotating platform. The angular velocity of the cylinder is shown as a function of time in the figure below. Calculate the number of rotations completed by the cylinder between 0 and 6 s.
A cylinder is fixed on the top of a rotating platform. The angular velocity of the cylinder is shown as a function of time in the figure below. Calculate the number of rotations completed by the cylinder between 0 and 6 s.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
9.55 rotations
B
11.1 rotations
C
70.0 rotations
D
440 rotations