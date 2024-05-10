At t = 0, a merry-go-round of mass m and radius r rotates horizontally at an angular velocity of ω i about a perpendicular axis through its center. A child at the edge of it begins moving toward the center in a straight line at the same time with a constant speed of v o with respect to the merry-go-round. Given that the mass of the child is M, express the angular velocity of the merry-go-round as a function of time assuming that there is no friction and that the merry-go-round is a thin cylinder.