6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Newton's First & Second Laws
6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics) Newton's First & Second Laws
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
To unearth an old relic buried in the ground, three workmen apply three horizontal vector forces on the relic using ropes as shown below. Determine the magnitude and direction of the resultant force from the three pulls using components.
To unearth an old relic buried in the ground, three workmen apply three horizontal vector forces on the relic using ropes as shown below. Determine the magnitude and direction of the resultant force from the three pulls using components.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
F = 398 N; θ = 162°
B
F = 556 N; θ = 108°
C
F = 398 N; θ = 108°
D
F = 617 N; θ = 108°
E
F = 617 N; θ = 162°
F
F = 556 N; θ = 162°