19. Fluid Mechanics
Density
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
A city water company pipes water from a raised area using pipes of different diameters. At a point near the source, water flows at a speed of 5 m/s and the pressure is measured to be 4.60 × 104 Pa. At a point 8.0 m below the first point, the company uses a pipe 1.5 times the diameter used at the point near the source. Determine the pressure at this lower point.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.14 × 105 Pa
B
2.23 × 104 Pa
C
4.25 × 104 Pa
D
1.34 × 105 Pa