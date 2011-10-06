1. Intro to Physics Units
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
The average distance between the Earth and the Moon is approximately 238,855 miles. Calculate this distance in meters and express it using a metric prefix(km).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.821 × 107 km
B
3.821 × 105 km
C
3.844 × 107 km
D
3.844 × 105 km