Two hockey pucks slide on a frictionless ice surface towards each other. The first puck, with a mass of 0.15 kg, moves to the right at a speed of 5.0 m/s, while the second puck, having a mass of 0.20 kg, moves to the left at 3.0 m/s. Assuming the collision between the pucks is perfectly elastic, calculate the final velocities of both pucks after the collision. Consider motion to the right to be in the positive direction.