11. Momentum & Impulse
Elastic Collisions
11. Momentum & Impulse Elastic Collisions
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two identical marbles on a frictionless surface are initially at rest. They are then struck by a third identical marble moving horizontally at 1.5 m/s as shown in the figure below. After the collision, both of the first two marbles move at an angle of 45° to the initial path of the third marble. Assuming the collision is perfectly elastic, find the speeds of all three marbles post-collision.
Two identical marbles on a frictionless surface are initially at rest. They are then struck by a third identical marble moving horizontally at 1.5 m/s as shown in the figure below. After the collision, both of the first two marbles move at an angle of 45° to the initial path of the third marble. Assuming the collision is perfectly elastic, find the speeds of all three marbles post-collision.