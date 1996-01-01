Thin Lens And Lens Maker Equations Practice Problems
A physics student enhanced a classical microscope by replacing the traditional eyepiece with an ocular camera, enabling direct imaging of microscopic samples. The camera's sensor has a width of 25 mm and individual pixels measure 3.5 μm × 3.5 μm. If a microorganism structure appears with a length of 100 pixels in the captured image, what is the actual length of the microorganism structure in μm? Consider the magnification of the microscope as 100.
A pair of lenses is used to focus an object with a height of 0.500 mm on a wall. The object is 1.50 m away from the wall, 15.0 cm to the left of a -18.0 cm lens. A second lens with focal length f is placed at a distance d to the right of the first lens. Calculate f and d if the image on the wall is 2.00 mm tall.
An optical engineer is designing an achromatic lens for a new microscope. The engineer combines two lenses of different materials and shapes (plano-concave and bi-convex), as shown in the image below. As a result, all the wavelengths of light will focus at the same distance, resulting in a sharper image. The engineer starts by selecting two materials for her lenses. The plano-concave lens has refractive indices n 1,b and n 1,r for blue and red wavelengths, respectively. The bi-convex lens has refractive indices n2,b, and n2,r for blue and red wavelengths, respectively. The curved side of the plano-concave lens and the curved side of the biconvex lens have an equal radius of curvature, R. Determine the relation between n 2,b - n2,r, and n1,b -n1,r in order that the different wavelengths focus on the same point and eliminate chromatic aberration.
In an advanced infrared laser system, a plano-concave lens composed of germanium is used. The lens, with its flat side facing the object, produces an image from an infrared source. The magnification of this produced image is +0.40, and the distance from the infrared source to the lens is 50 cm. Given that the refractive index of germanium is 4.01, calculate what the radius of curvature will be for the curved surface of the lens.
A laboratory technician is observing a specimen on a slide using a symmetric (biconvex) lens made of glass. The slide is positioned 40 cm from the viewing screen. What should be the radii of the lens such that an image of the specimen on the screen appears to be three times the actual size of the specimen?
A sports videographer is filming a track athlete with a camera that has a 300-mm-focal-length lens. The athlete, initially at a distance of 50 m, begins running directly towards the videographer at a speed of 10.0 m/s. Determine the velocity, in μm/s, of the image of the athlete as perceived through the camera lens. Is the image moving closer to or further from the lens?
Magneto-optical lenses are a type of lens that can manipulate light based on the application of a magnetic field. Consider a scenario where we have a plano-convex lens, flat on one side with a 15.0 cm radius of curvature on the other, composed of a magneto-optical plastic. This plastic has an index of refraction of 1.550. The lens is being used to form an image of an object situated 60.0 cm from the lens. If a magnetic field were to be applied to the plastic, causing the index of refraction to decrease, what change in the refractive index would be required to shift the image 4.0 cm further away from the lens?
A jeweler has crafted a symmetric converging lens from a high-quality diamond (refractive index = 2.42). The lens has two equally curved surfaces with radii of 1.0 cm. What is the focal length of this lens when viewed in air and when it is surrounded by ethanol (refractive index of ethanol = 1.36)?