The Ideal Gas Law Practice Problems

A 10-cm-diameter cylinder with a movable piston contains helium gas at a temperature of 25°C and a pressure of 1 atm. The cylinder is oriented vertically, and the air above the piston is removed. The movable piston is made of aluminum and is 2 cm thick. When the gas temperature is increased to 100°C, the piston is found to have moved up to a position 15 cm above the bottom of the cylinder. What is the new pressure of the helium gas in the cylinder? Assume the density of aluminum is 2710 kg/m3 and the cross-sectional area of the cylinder is constant throughout.