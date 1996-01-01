Intro to Projectile Motion: Horizontal Launch Practice Problems

A playground is located 3.5 m from the base of a cliff. This 3.5 m wide zone from the cliff's base is used by cheering spectators. A player at the top of the cliff launches a 4.50 N ball horizontally. What must be the minimum speed of the ball as it leaves the top of the cliff so that it misses the spectator area at the base of the cliff? The spectator area is 3.5 m wide and 12.0 m below the top of the cliff.